Horsfield (nee White)
Margaret Cynthia On November 18th, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at home in Ovenden, Maggie, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved mum and grandma.
Maggie's service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Due to present restrictions, numbers are limited.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Family flowers only please but donations to RSPCA would be much appreciated and posted directly to Wade Street, Halifax HX1 1SN
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020