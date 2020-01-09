|
|
|
Lodge Margaret On December 27th 2019,
suddenly Margaret
aged 81 years of Ripponden.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Judith and Heather, a dear mother-in-law of Noel, a beloved sister of Peter and dear sister-in-law of Joyce.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday January 16th 2020
at 9.45am. Family flowers only please but donations to
The British Heart Foundation
would be appreciated,
a plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel. 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020