McGivern Margaret On 20 May 2020 peacefully at
Pellon Manor Care Home Margaret aged 86 years,
beloved wife of the late Bernard, dearly loved mother of Stephen, David and the late Andrew and Timothy, much loved grandma
of Christopher, Alice, Jack and Thomas, loving mother in law, sister and auntie.
Private family funeral at
Stoney Royd Cemetery on Wednesday 2 June 2020.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
6 Gibbet St, Halifax,
HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020