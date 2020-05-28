Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McGivern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McGivern

Notice Condolences

Margaret McGivern Notice
McGivern Margaret On 20 May 2020 peacefully at
Pellon Manor Care Home Margaret aged 86 years,
beloved wife of the late Bernard, dearly loved mother of Stephen, David and the late Andrew and Timothy, much loved grandma
of Christopher, Alice, Jack and Thomas, loving mother in law, sister and auntie.

Private family funeral at
Stoney Royd Cemetery on Wednesday 2 June 2020.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
6 Gibbet St, Halifax,
HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -