Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Margaret Meade

Margaret Meade Notice
Meade Margaret Peacefully on Wednesday
19th February 2020, Margaret,
aged 70 years, passed away at Overgate Hospice. A loving Wife to Chris, a devoted Mum to Paul,
Rachel and Christopher, an adored sister to Pauline, a dear Grandma, Great Grandma and Auntie.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 12.15pm at St George's Church, Lee Mount, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu
to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Service
Tel 01422 345 472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
