MORRIS Margaret Peacefully on February 22nd, 2020 at the Orchards Care Home, Brighouse, Margaret, aged 94 years.
Wife of the late Ron, loving mum of Lynda, David and Peter, mother-in-law to Anne, Sue and Tony. A much loved grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of Margaret's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Friday March 13th at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to The Salvation Army, for which a box will be provided.
At the family's request please wear bright clothing.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service tel, 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
