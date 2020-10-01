|
PICKSTONE Margaret Linda
(née Hunt) On 21st September 2020,
suddenly in Brisbane, Australia,
after a long illness patiently and
courageously born, aged 72 years.
The loving mother of Andrew,
Julie and the late Matthew, grandmother of Dylan and Jessica,
Mother in law to Angela and Peter.
Dear sister of David and sister in law of Susan, and friend to many.
FOREVER IN OUR
HEARTS AND THOUGHTS
For further information and enquiries, contact P.O. Box 412, Halifax, HX3 5YD, West Yorkshire.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020