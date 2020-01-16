Home

ROBY Margaret On 5th January, 2020,
at the Savile Park
Care Home and
formerly of Hove Edge,
Margaret, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late
James, dearly loved mum of
Lynda and Stevan, also a very
dear mother in law, devoted
grandma and great grandma.
Service and cremation will take
place at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Thursday 23rd January
at 2:15pm. Friends please
meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
but donations may be given
to Cancer Research UK,
a plate for this purpose
will be available at the service.
All enquiries to the D.J. Screen
& Sons Funeral Home, Brookfoot,
Tel 01484 719999.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
