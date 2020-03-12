|
|
|
Sykes Margaret Elizabeth On 8th March 2020, aged 89,
died peacefully at
Rastrick Grange Nursing Home
and formerly of Greetland,
after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Much loved Wife of The Late Alan,
a loving Mum, Grandma,
Great Grandma and
Great Great Grandma.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland,
on Thursday 19th March at 11.15am, to which all are invited.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Society,
for which a box will be provided. Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020