Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sykes

Notice Condolences

Margaret Sykes Notice
Sykes Margaret Elizabeth On 8th March 2020, aged 89,
died peacefully at
Rastrick Grange Nursing Home
and formerly of Greetland,
after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Much loved Wife of The Late Alan,
a loving Mum, Grandma,
Great Grandma and
Great Great Grandma.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland,
on Thursday 19th March at 11.15am, to which all are invited.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Society,
for which a box will be provided. Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -