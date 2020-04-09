Home

SYKES Margaret The family of the late Margaret
Sykes are most grateful for all the
messages of sympathy, donations
to Alzheimers Society and for the
genuine concern and help
received during their recent
sad bereavement.
They would also like to give thanks
to all of the staff at Rastrick Grange,
the district nurses, community
matrons and Dr Mugglestone
for their care of Margaret.
They offer their thanks to
Reverend Ian Sparks for
conducting a beautiful service
in tribute to Margaret.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 9, 2020
