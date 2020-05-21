Home

Wheeldon Margaret
(nee Redfearn) Peacefully, on 16th May 2020, Margaret, in her 100th year.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Bishop Philip Wheeldon, much loved auntie of Ann, Christopher, Martin, Josephine, Richard and Judith. A much loved great aunt, great great aunt, a good friend and popular member of her Church families.
A private family service will be held on Monday 1st June at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. The service will be viewable via a live web broadcast; please contact
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services on 01422 253 593 for access details. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to St. John's Church, Clifton.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020
