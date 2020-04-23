Home

WILCOCK Margaret On April 20th, 2020, peacefully
at home. Margaret, aged 70, of Triangle. The dearly beloved wife of Stephen, Loving mum of Debbie and Diana; and step mum of Martine,
a much loved nan and great nan, dear sister of Jan and a good friend to many. A small private family service will take place at
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest, Sowerby Bridge. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Sowerby Bridge, Tel:01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
