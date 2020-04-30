|
|
|
Wood Marguerite Peacefully, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 19th April 2020, Marguerite, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth, cherished & amazing mum of Davina, Diana, Andrea and Michelle, step-mum of Glenn, loving sister of Michael, very much loved nana & great-nana, mother-in-law, auntie, and good friend to many. A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 6th May. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020