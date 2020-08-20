|
|
|
FINN Marie
(née Hardman) On 8th August 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Marie aged 90 years. Much loved mum of Adrian, Pauline and the late Catherine, dear mother-in-law to Lorraine and Chris, loving sister to the late Frank, devoted grandma of Rachel, Tom, Greg, Jenny, Olivia, Dominic, Sarah and Alastair, cherished great-grandma to Theo and Vera. A dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all. Requiem Mass for invited family and friends at St Mary's RC Church Gibbet St Halifax on Thursday 27th August at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium at 1.30p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Marie may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o B.J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St. Halifax, HX1 5BP
Tel. 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020