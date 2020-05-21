|
Binns Marjorie
(nee Lamb) Peacefully on 12th May 2020 at Springfield Care Home, Buttershaw, Marjorie,
aged 97 years, formerly of Shelf.
Beloved wife of the late Maurice, mum of the late Jack, much loved
grandma of Tracy and Mark,
a dear great-grandma of Chloe, Yve & Alix, great-great grandma
to Isla, and good friend to many.
She will be very sadly missed. Marjorie's funeral service will take place at 12.45pm on Thursday 28th May, at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, for invited members of her family only, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Please remember Marjorie in your thoughts & prayers at this time. Donations may be made in memory of Marjorie to Overgate Hospice, via their website.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020