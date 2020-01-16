|
|
|
Drayton Marjorie On 8th January 2020, peacefully at Knowles Court Nursing Home, Bradford, aged 92,
formerly of Queensbury.
Beloved wife of the late Harry.
Dearly loved mother of Roger
and Alan and caring mother-in-law
to Melinda and Patricia.
A loving grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Queensbury
on Thursday 23rd January at 10:45am followed by cremation
at Scholemoor Crematorium,
Bradford. Dress code - no black.
No flowers please, donations
in lieu to Holy Trinity Church, Queensbury.
Enquiries to Samson Bairstow
and Sons, Queensbury,
Tel: 01274 882184
Will friends please meet
at the Church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020