|
|
|
Hammond Marjorie (Madge) On 18th June 2020, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Madge,
aged 88 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Gail, loving grandma and great grandma of Lindsay, Mark and Poppy, a dear auntie and a good friend to many who will be great missed.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on Monday 6th July at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel: 01422 327 382
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020