HELLOWELL Marjorie (née Clay) Peacefully in her sleep on
Monday December 16th, 2019 at Eagle Care Home, Elland,
aged 96 years. Married for 75 years to Ernest who passed away 2 years ago, mother to Michael and Susan, also grandma, great grandma and great great grandma to so many.
A memorial service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday January 3rd at 11.15am.
Will all family please kindly meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only by request but donations may be made to Kingdom Hall for
which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
