Marjorie Hollingdrake Notice
HOLLINGDRAKE (TAYLOR)
Marjorie On September 15th, suddenly at home. Marjorie of Mytholmroyd, formally of Sowerby New Road aged 87 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late George, loving mum of David, Russell and Michelle, a much loved grandma and great grandma, sister in law, cousin, auntie and a good friend and neighbour.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday, September 29th at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
The British Lung Foundation, c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge,
HX6 2LE.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2020
