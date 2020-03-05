|
Tatham Marjorie On February 28th, 2020, passed away at Calderdale Royal Hospital. Marjorie, aged 97,
of Flowerbank, Sowerby, the dearly beloved wife of the late Archie,
loving mum of Jane, Sheila, Joanna
and the late Robert, a much loved
grandma, great grandma and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Sowerby on Monday, March 9th at 1:15pm followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
The Forget Me Not Trust would be appreciated. A collection box will
be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020