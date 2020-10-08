|
Earnshaw Reverend Mark Vicar of St George's Ovenden
1965 - 1979 and
St John the Baptist Coley
1990 - 2000.
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness with his family by his side on Monday 28th September.
Dearly loved husband of Alethea.
Sadly, missed by his children Nigel, Miriam and Michael and their families, his brother Russell
and wife Anne, and many friends.
Regrettably, due to current restrictions, attendance at
Park Wood Crematorium at 1.30 pm and Thanksgiving Service at
St George's on Wednesday 28th October at 3pm will be
by invitation only.
The cortege will be pausing outside 'All Saints' at 12.50pm for
friends to pay their respects.
Donations to Tearfund in
lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020