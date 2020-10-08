Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Earnshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Earnshaw

Notice Condolences

Mark Earnshaw Notice
Earnshaw Reverend Mark Vicar of St George's Ovenden
1965 - 1979 and
St John the Baptist Coley
1990 - 2000.
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness with his family by his side on Monday 28th September.
Dearly loved husband of Alethea.
Sadly, missed by his children Nigel, Miriam and Michael and their families, his brother Russell
and wife Anne, and many friends.
Regrettably, due to current restrictions, attendance at
Park Wood Crematorium at 1.30 pm and Thanksgiving Service at
St George's on Wednesday 28th October at 3pm will be
by invitation only.
The cortege will be pausing outside 'All Saints' at 12.50pm for
friends to pay their respects.
Donations to Tearfund in
lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -