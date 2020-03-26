|
|
|
Priestley Mark After a short illness,
Mark, aged 42 years, passed away peacefully at HRI. He leaves behind his loving wife Stacey, children Lenny and Stanley, parents Glenn and Anita and brother Ryan.
He was a good friend to many.
The funeral will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Due to the virus attendance
will be by invitation only and a
future date for the celebration for
Mark's life will be announced.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Ward 17 at HRI. All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Service
Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 26, 2020