|
|
|
BROADBENT Mary Noreen Of Knutsford, previously of Halifax and Windermere, died peacefully, (non Covid related) at
Tabley House Nursing Home,
aged 92, on Friday 31st July 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late Reg, loving Mother of Dave, Chris and Pam,
a dear Mother-in-law and loving Granny and Great Granny.
Cremation Service for
immediate family only.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cheshire East Hospice, c/o the funeral director.
The service will be available on line, for details contact
Whistons Funeral Directors,
King Street, Knutsford, WA16 6DW. Tel 01565 632 644
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020