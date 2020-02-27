Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
13:00
St. Thomas Church
Greetland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Byford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Byford

Notice Condolences

Mary Byford Notice
Byford Mary Elizabeth Peacefully at home with her
loving family around her
on 17th February 2020, Mary
aged 95 years of Greetland.
The beloved wife of the late
William Arthur, much loved mum of David and Jean, a cherished nan of Andrew and Sarah and Sarah's husband Simon. A greatly loved great nan of Sophie, Taygen and Charlotte and a dear sister,
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St. Thomas Church, Greetland on Monday 2nd March at 1.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but donations for
Overgate Hospice would be
appreciated and for which a
plate will be available at church.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at church. All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -