Byford Mary Elizabeth Peacefully at home with her
loving family around her
on 17th February 2020, Mary
aged 95 years of Greetland.
The beloved wife of the late
William Arthur, much loved mum of David and Jean, a cherished nan of Andrew and Sarah and Sarah's husband Simon. A greatly loved great nan of Sophie, Taygen and Charlotte and a dear sister,
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St. Thomas Church, Greetland on Monday 2nd March at 1.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but donations for
Overgate Hospice would be
appreciated and for which a
plate will be available at church.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at church. All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020