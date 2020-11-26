|
Firth Mary Edna Formerly of Hebden Bridge, passed away peacefully in Manor Park Care Home on Tuesday 10th November, aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, cherished auntie of David, Patricia, John, Graham and Jillian and
a dear great auntie and good friend to so many.
The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium TODAY,
due to current restrictions only persons invited may attend.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020