Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Firth

Notice Condolences

Mary Firth Notice
Firth Mary Edna Formerly of Hebden Bridge, passed away peacefully in Manor Park Care Home on Tuesday 10th November, aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, cherished auntie of David, Patricia, John, Graham and Jillian and
a dear great auntie and good friend to so many.
The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium TODAY,
due to current restrictions only persons invited may attend.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -