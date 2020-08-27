|
Goddard Mary Elizabeth Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 19th August 2020 with her loving family at her side. Mary, aged 86 years. Mary, the much loved mother of Phillip, Susan, Simon and Samantha, a loving grandma and great grandma. A good friend to many who will be missed by all. Mary, formerly of the Bijou Cafe
in Ovenden, Halifax.
Due to the current Covid situation a private funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday 4th September 2020 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available at the service. All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service. Telephone: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020