|
|
|
HARTLEY Mary On November 13th, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Mary, aged 74, the dear beloved
wife of Frank, loving mum of Marie, John and Amanda, a much loved grandma of Reece, Danielle, Nicola,
Courtney and Kian, and also
great grandma. A beloved sister, aunt and friend to many.
A private family service will take place at Sacred Heart and
St Patrick's Catholic Church
on Thursday November 26th at 11:30am, prior to interment
at Sowerby Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Dementia UK would be appreciated.
A collection box will be
available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service
(Tel: 01422 833956).
By request, bright colours
to be worn if desired.
For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave
the church around 12noon en route
to Sowerby Bridge Cemetery.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020