HOYLAND Mary Peacefully passed on
14th May, aged 89 years.
Mary would like you to know
that her work here is done.
She has a new mission to
re-unite with dear husband Jim, and family and friends she hasn't seen for a long time. In a place where music, dancing, laughter and love are guaranteed.
Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She has left
clear instructions to her loving daughter Wendy and son-in-law Murray, and surviving family
and friends to celebrate her
life in any way they can.
A private funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June.
For any enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare Brighouse,
Tel: 01484 713512
No flowers please, any donations
in Marys Memory may be sent directly to Overgate Hospice.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020
