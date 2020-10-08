|
HYDE Mary On 4th October 2020,
Mary peacefully passed away at home with her Daughter Debbie
and Granddaughter Lucy holding her hands, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Billy.
The dearly loved and cherished Mum of Debbie & Patricia.
A loving Grandma and
best friend to Jack & Lucy.
A caring Mother-in-law to Ian,
a dear Auntie and a friend to many.
A private family service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 9.00am. Any friends wishing to view a webcast of the service to contact B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020