Renshaw Mary Peacefully on Tuesday 10th March, aged 93 years at Calderdale Royal Hospital following a short illness.
Much loved wife of the late Fred and sister in law of Dorothy and the late Donald. Loving auntie to her nephews and nieces,
cousins and their families
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12 noon on Thursday 26th March.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Halifax Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020