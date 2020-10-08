Home

Mary Skelton

Notice Condolences

Mary Skelton Notice
Skelton Mary
nee Moore On September 28th, 2020.
Peacefully at her home in King Cross, Mary aged 90 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Christopher George, much loved mum of Christine, Allan, Linda and Colin, a much loved grandma and great grandma and a dear sister and sister in law.

The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Under the current situation the funeral service will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to Overgate Hospice, 30 Hullen Edge Road, Elland. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020
