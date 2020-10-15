|
|
|
Fraser Maude On September 26th 2020
Peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
of Elland, Maude Emisle,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Sandy,
loving Mum of
Sandy, Duncan and Colin,
Dear Mother-in-Law
of Janet and Paula,
Much loved Grandma of
Abigail, Harry, Timothy,
his partner Olivia and Bump.
Owing to current restrictions,
a private funeral service
will be held at Southgate
Methodist Chapel, Elland,
followed by a committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
by request, donations in lieu
if desired to Parkinson's UK,
215 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
London, SW1V 1EJ.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020