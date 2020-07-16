|
|
|
CARROLL Maureen On 9th July 2020, aged 81.
Maureen passed away very peacefully at Overgate Hospice.
Cherished wife to Michael for
60 happy years.
Beloved mum to Jane and Helen.
Dearly loved Grandma to David, Kate, Jenny and Sam and
Great-Grandma to Jacob,Daniel and Luke and a dear friend to many.
We will remember you forever more.
Due to current restrictions the funeral is by invitation only and will take place on 27th July at 11.15 at Park Wood Crematorium.
Donations please to Overgate Hospice or online via the Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/mrsmaureencarroll
For any other queries contact Springhead Funeral Service on 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020