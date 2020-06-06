Home

HOLROYD Maureen Mary On Sunday, May 24th.,
peacefully at home,
in Ripponden,
Maureen, aged 88 years.
She was the dearly loved wife
of the late Albert,
loving mum of Timothy,
Kathryn, Richard and David,
a dear mother-in-law and
a much loved grandma.
A family funeral will be held
at Park Wood, Elland
on Friday 12th June at 11.15am.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu
may be given for the benefit of the Macmillan Cancer Support.

C/O Andrew Naylor and Family
Independent Funeral Directors,
Church View, Ripponden
HX6 4DB.
A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at
Stones Methodist Church,
Ripponden, at a future date.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2020
