Mavis Law Notice
Law Mavis Peacefully passed away on the
7th September 2020,
aged 91 years.
A devoted wife to the late Eric.
A much loved Mum to Stephen, Kathryn, Andrew and Janet.
Dear Sister to Doreen and wonderful Grandma and
good friend to many.
A family funeral service shall be held on Thursday 24th September 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium Elland at 9.45am.
Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, may be sent directly to the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax - 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 17, 2020
