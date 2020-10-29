Home

May Carter

May Carter Notice
CARTER May
(née Child) On October 20th 2020, peacefully at Alexander House Care Home, formerly of Delph Hill.
May, aged 90 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Nick and Bev, a dear mother-in-law to Sandra and the late Joni and a much loved grandma and good friend to many.

The Funeral Service and Cremation
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday November 13th at 12.45pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the Alzheimer's Society.
Scott Lodge, Scott Road,
Plymouth PL2 3DU.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 29, 2020
