Beaumont Michael On June 1st 2020, suddenly at home in Elland, Mike aged 73 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved dad of David and Clare and future father in law to Christian, a loving grandad of Lauren and Jess, a dear brother and brother in law of Sheila and Peter and a loving uncle.
A private family cremation will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Donations in memory of Mike would be very much appreciated and can be posted directly to Overgate Hospice, 30 Hullenedge Road,
Elland, HX5 0QY.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road, Tel: 01422 353970
Published in Halifax Courier on June 11, 2020