Hanson Michael (Mike) Pauline, Philip and Neil would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their wonderful cards, messages, flowers and good
wishes at this sad time.
Special thanks to our many friends at Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band for their wonderful tribute to Mike. Also to the superb staff of wards 6B and Cardiology at Calderdale Royal hospital and to all at Church Lane Surgery for their help to Mike over many years.
Our thanks to Lee Summers and Gillian at Springhead Funeral Service for their outstanding care and attention and to Sarah El Malawi for the wonderful service.
Our heartfelt thanks to you all.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 10, 2020