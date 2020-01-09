|
HULME Michael On 1st January 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Michael aged 70 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Lesley, much loved dad of Allan and Lindsay, father in law of Lindsey and Mark, loving grandad of George, William and Rhys, also a good friend to many who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 20th January at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020