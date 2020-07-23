Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Michael Lowe Notice
Lowe Michael (Fred) Suddenly on Saturday 18th July 2020, Michael, aged 76 years,
passed away peacefully at HRI.
A devoted son to Gladys,
a loving brother to John and brother-in-law to Susan, a dear uncle and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made
in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020
