Pell Mick Jennifer and Caroline would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for the care and attention given to Mick whilst in their care.
Also to the Care Staff from Town and Local Care for their devoted and unstinting service to Mick.
We would like to thank all our friends and neighbours for all their kind words, cards of condolence and flowers that we have received and for coming to show their respect on the day.
A special thank you must go to all the Members of the Rotary Club of Halifax for all their help and support given during this sad time.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020