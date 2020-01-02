|
|
|
BARLOW (nee Beaumont)
Nancy Lorraine On 22nd December, 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Nan, aged 92 years of Ripponden, the dearly beloved wife of the late John, loving mum of Iain and
mother in law to Sue, a much loved nan of Chris and Jayson, great nan of Sarah-May and Jason.
Also a dear sister, auntie
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Bartholomew's Church, Ripponden on Thursday,
January 9th at 12:30pm,
followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to The Donkey Sanctuary would be appreciated. A collection box
will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
By request a red item of clothing to be worn, if desired.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020