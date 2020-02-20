|
BENTLEY Neville Peacefully at Woodfield
Grange Nursing Home on
6th February 2020 aged 94 years.
Neville, formerly of Ripponden,
the beloved husband of the
late Irene, the much loved dad
of Andrew and Helen, a dear grandad and great grandad,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February at
12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in memory
of Neville may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society
for which a plate will be available
at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020