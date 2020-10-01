|
BIRKENSHAW Norma On 26th September 2020,
peacefully at Holly Bank Care Home, Norma, very dearly loved wife of the late Ken and a very dearly loved aunt,
great aunt and great-great aunt who will be sorely missed by her family and all her friends.
Due to the current guidelines the family is sorry to say that the funeral service will be private and will take place at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Norma
for the benefit of Overgate Hospice may be made on leaving the crematorium or sent c/o
Melia Funeral Services,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020