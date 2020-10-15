|
GROGAN (nee WALKER)
Norma On October 9th, 2020 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Norma aged 74 of Sowerby Bridge, the dearly beloved wife of the late Stephen, loving mum of Sally, Kirsty and Gareth, a much loved grandma, mother-in-law, auntie and good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday, October 30th at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service
Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020