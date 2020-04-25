|
|
|
Hiley Olive On 16th April 2020 peacefully at Savile Park Care Home, Olive,
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, dearly loved mom of Allan and David, loving mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, auntie and friend.
Private funeral service to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on Monday 4th May.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to B.J.Melia and Sons 01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 25, 2020