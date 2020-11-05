|
|
|
Whiteley (née McKenzie)
Olive Peacefully on October 27th 2020
at home in Ovenden.
Olive, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth, a much loved mum of Malcolm and the late Susan, dear mum in law of Angela and Graham, loving grandma of Rebekah, Nathan, Matthew and Thomas and great grandma of Saul, Esme and Sydney and a
dear grandma in law.
A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday November 19th.
Donations in memory of Olive can be posted direct to Overgate Hospice,
30 Hullen Edge Road,
Elland, HX5 0QY.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020