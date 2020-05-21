|
BAYLEY Patricia Ann Albert and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all the people who paid their respects,
in the village of Soyland,
on the day of Pat's funeral.
The expressions of sympathy
and love shown by her many friends in the form of kindness, cards of condolence and donations is truly overwhelming.
Our sincere thanks also go to the staff of Woodfield Grange Nursing Home, Greetland, for their care and compassion given to Pat.
Thank you to Dianne Hughes
for leading the service
and Andrew Naylor and Family
for their respectful and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020