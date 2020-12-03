|
|
|
BUCKLEY Patricia Margaret
(née Shoesmith) We are sad to announce that Pat peacefully died, aged 84 in her own home on 19th November 2020.
She was born in Halifax on
15th October 1936 to
Jane and Roy Shoesmith and was later joined by her sister Sandra.
She married Sam Brear Buckley on 11th February 1961 and had
two children, Adam and Ailsa.
As well as being a much loved
wife and mum, she was also
a much loved sister, aunt,
grandma and great grandma.
It is with a heavy heart that
we say goodbye,
sadly gone but never forgotten.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th December at 10:30am.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Forget Me Not
Children's Hospice.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020