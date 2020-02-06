|
Collins Patricia Anne
née Parker On the 23rd January 2020 at home with her loving family around her and following a long illness faced with courage and humour.
Pat, the darling and adored wife
of Graham, the most wonderful mum to Simon and Sarah,
devoted grandma to Rose and Jack and loved by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 13th February at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be much appreciated in lieu to Parkinson's UK c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
Providence Chapel, Huddersfield Rd, Elland, HX5 9AH. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020